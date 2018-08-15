× Norwalk Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Seizure; 3 Arrested: LASD

Authorities arrested two men and a woman Wednesday after discovering an estimated half-pound of methamphetamine, along with cash and ID theft equipment during what began as a routine traffic stop in Norwalk.

Deputies pulled over a car for traffic violations about 11 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Pioneer Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Julio Saldana said.

The deputies noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, he said. They also discovered one of the occupants was on parole.

Saldana said a search of the car turned up the meth, along with evidence of sales such as scales, as well as about $400 in cash. A machine used to create credit cards was also seized, along with several blank credit cards.

The three suspects were jailed on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales and possession of identity theft equipment, the sergeant said.

Their identities were not available pending the booking process.