Police Seek Help Identifying Man Suspected of Grabbing Woman’s Breast in Riverside

Police on Tuesday asked the public for help identifying a man suspected of groping a woman at a Riverside business about three months ago.

The incident occurred at the Taco Station located in the 4000 block of Mission Inn Avenue on May 18, the Riverside Police Department posted on Facebook.

Investigators say the man seen in an image provided by the Police Department walked up to a woman inside the business and grabbed her breast.

“Detectives have exhausted their leads and are now asking for the public’s help to identity this sexual battery suspect,” the post read.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s who stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The man had facial hair and was wearing a black or dark colored long-sleeve shirt with a dark colored baseball style hat in the image provided by police.

Investigators said the man fled in a newer style black Jeep.

Anyone recognizing the man was asked to contact Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature by referencing incident number P18092069.