Renovations are underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The new features include new lighting, video boards, terraces, healthy food restaurants, enhanced WiFi, and almost 13 thousand new seats with 3 extra inches of legroom.

Courtney Friel got a first-hand look at the renovations for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Aug. 15, 2018.