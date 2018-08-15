Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch and Smart Home Speaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung recently unveiled their Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, but the company also unveiled a new watch and a smart home speaker.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is the star of the show, but the company also unboxed a few other surprises at their recent event in New York City.

The company showed off three more products to complement the device, including a Galaxy Watch smartwatch, Galaxy Home smart speaker and a wireless charging dock.

Here are links to more information on the products we saw:

Galaxy Watch - Available August 24, starts at $330

Galaxy Home - No price or availability announced

Galaxy Duo - Available now, $120