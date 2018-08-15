× Suspected Islamic State Member Accused of Killing Police Officer in Iraq Arrested in Sacramento, Where He Settled as Refugee

A suspected member of Islamic State accused of killing a police officer in Iraq was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento, where he had settled as a refugee and sought to obtain a green card, federal authorities said.

Authorities allege that Omar Ameen, 45, entered his hometown of Rawa, a city of about 20,000 on the Euphrates River, in June 2014 with a caravan of four Islamic State vehicles and opened fire on the officer’s home. The officer returned fire, and Ameen shot him while he was on the ground, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

The officer died of a gunshot wound to the chest. After the shooting, a social media post celebrated the officer’s killing, calling him a criminal who was “eliminated at the hands of the Mujahedin,” court records allege.

Ameen fled Iraq after the attack, authorities said, and settled in Sacramento as a refugee. He allegedly concealed his links to terrorism when he applied for refugee status, and again when he applied for a green card. Instead, authorities said, he claimed on his refugee application that his family was a target of violence in Iraq.

