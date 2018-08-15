‘Why They Wore It’ at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda at the NEW exhibition at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum entitled, Why They Wore It: The Politics & Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion, which breaks new ground by exploring — for the first time — how each First Lady used her favorite styles to advance her own — and her husband’s — agenda, by embracing special causes and promoting political positions.

This colorful, original exhibit is the first setting in which one of First Lady Melania Trump’s dresses is on display outside of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com