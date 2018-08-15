‘I Believed We Were Going to Die’: Nightmare Uber Ride in Sacramento Investigated as Possible Kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three friends spoke out this week about a nightmare 25-minute Uber ride through Sacramento two months ago that left them fearing for their lives.

"I legitimately believed that we were going to die," Theadora Fuerstenberg told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Fuerstenberg and two friends ordered an Uber ride on June 15. But what should have been an easy trip down Interstate 80 from a book club in Arden to Oak Park left three women traumatized.

"He would swerve in and out and then as he was doing this he would say, 'We're all going to die now,'" Fuerstenberg recalled.

Fuerstenberg, Angela O'Neal and Katherine Vallaire say the Uber driver drove erratically and did not follow directions home.

O'Neal, who was in the back seat, called 911, and at the point the women say he finally got off Highway 99 at 47th Avenue and let the women out.

"'The doors are open, oh my God,'" Fuerstenberg said. "So, we just ran out."

They were met by Sacramento County sheriff's deputies.

But their ordeal apparently didn't end there.

The following day, Fuerstenberg told the station things got worse when her neighbor said, "Oh, your friend just left. It was strange, he was staring into your house."

But the person apparently wasn't a friend -- and Fuerstenberg said the description given by the neighbor matched the Uber driver.

Eventually, she was able to get a restraining order against him, but the three women are asking more be done.

"I just want him to be held accountable," Fuerstenberg said.

In a statement, Uber told KTXL they removed the driver's access to the app:

"The disturbing behavior the riders reported will not be tolerated. We removed this driver's access to the app shortly after we learned of the incident and stand ready to work with police."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating this as a kidnapping. The district attorney will determine whether or not charges will be filed and if an arrest will be made.

The friends also want this to serve as a lesson.

"We really want other people to be aware that this is a risky situation and there may not be any accountability," Fuerstenberg said.

The women said they also used the emergency button through the Uber app to call 911. When used, the function provides the driver's name, make and model of the car, and license plate to the rider to give to the 911 operator.

KTXL has not identified the driver because he has not been charged with a crime. No one answered the door at an address associated with the him.