Yosemite Reopens Amid Ongoing Fight Against Ferguson Fire; Tourists See Smoke and Flames

As Rob Walker drove into Yosemite, he briefly reconsidered the camping trip he was about to take with a small group of friends and family.

The outing is a tradition. Walker’s family always stays at the North Pines Campground near the Merced River, with Kaleigh Burn and her family.

But on Tuesday, the group had a moment when, impressed by the power of the Ferguson fire, they were unsure.

“We came through on Highway 140 — active fire is still going on right there,” said Walker, 49, of Mission Viejo. “You see the smoke and flames, and you just want to turn around. But once you get through that area, it’s beautiful — it’s smoky — but you’re still here at Yosemite.”

