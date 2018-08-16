2 Boys Arrested After Firing Pellet Gun During Shootout With Officers in Joshua Tree: SBSD

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly firing an air rifle during a shootout with deputies in Joshua Tree, officials announced Thursday.

An officer responded to a report of shots fired at a trailer in the 6200 block of Sunburst Avenue around 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

As the deputy spoke to the reporting party, they heard shots being directed at them, the agency said. The trailer was struck, and they ran behind the trailer, the Sheriff’s Department added.

The officer asked for additional deputies, telling the dispatcher that he sensed the shooter or shooters moving closer, the agency said. He used a handheld spotlight, which was then struck, according to officials.

The deputies who arrived at the scene reported finding an individual wielding a long rifle moving toward the trailer, the Sheriff’s Department said.

That person allegedly ignored the officials’ order to drop his weapon. That’s when at least one of the officers opened fire and started running after him and another individual seen running in the area, according to authorities.

Deputies apprehended one of them at a nearby apartment complex, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was allegedly carrying a backpack with the rifle inside.

The second person entered an apartment and was arrested a short time later, according to the agency. The deputies discovered a second backpack that contained rifle pellets, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as two boys, 16 and 17, who lived in Joshua Tree. The agency described the weapon used as a “high powered .177-barrel break, pellet gun.”

Neither the teenagers or the deputies were hurt, the agency said. The boys were set to to be booked into a juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.