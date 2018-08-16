2 Men Try Posing as Officers While Robbing Woman at Gunpoint in El Monte: Police

A sketch of one of two men suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in El Monte — while attempting to pose as officers — was released by police on Thursday.

They managed to steal about $600 in possessions and money from the woman, robbing her while pointing a handgun at her just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. Despite trying to pose as police, the men were actually driving an unmarked Toyota truck at the time and the woman didn’t believe they were officers, according to El Monte police.

She was driving westbound along Valley Boulevard, near Garvey Avenue, when the robbery occurred, police said.

Meanwhile, descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving have been released by police. The vehicle is described as a white, newer model Toyota Tundra.

Police described the driver of the truck as a Hispanic man standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair that’s combed back, black eyes and a dark complexion with acne on his cheeks. He was believed to be wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans at the time of the robbery.

The truck passenger has been described as a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair, black eyes and a light complexion that’s clean shaven. Authorities said he was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans at the time.

Just before committing the robbery on Wednesday, the two suspects were driving in the white Toyota pick-up truck when they motioned for a woman driving in another vehicle to stop, police said.

When she didn’t stop, the two men then drove in front of her, blocking her vehicle, police said. Then they allegedly got out of the truck and approached her.

The driver of the truck told the woman he was an officer, police said, but she didn’t believe him so she demanded to see his police identification. She thought he was too young to be an officer, police said.

But once she asked him that, the man pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at her, according to police. Meanwhile, the other man stood alongside the front passenger side door of the woman’s vehicle and held up a portable radio, according to police.

He then radioed that he had “an uncooperative suspect” and called for police backup, officials said. After that, he allegedly tried opening the locked door of the woman’s vehicle.

Reaching through the window, he managed to take the woman’s purse out of the vehicle, police said.

At that point, both men got back into the truck — taking off with about $600 in money and possessions, according to police. They were last seen driving eastbound along Valley Boulevard.

The victim was not injured during the reported robbery, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-258-8635 or tips@empd.org.