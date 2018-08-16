2018 L.A. Fleet Week Free Ticket Reservations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro at the Battleship Iowa, one of the vessels participating in the 2018 L.A. Fleet Week Labor Day Weekend Event happening Wednesday, August 29th through Monday, September 3rd, 2018.

FREE ship tour tickets are now available to book online. These run out quickly so secure yours today!

Ship tours are offered between the hours of 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, Friday, August 31st through Monday, September 3rd. For those who miss out on reserving tickets in advance, a stand-by line for free tickets will be available each day.

You can reserve your tickets by clicking HERE. You will receive an electronic confirmation of your date and "get in line" tour time. All aboard!

For a complete list of L.A Fleet activities, please check the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com