Amtrak Engineer Pleads Not Guilty to Fatally Shooting 2 Homeless Men at Pomona Train Station

An Amtrak train engineer who called police on Sunday to say he might have been involved in a shooting has been charged with murder in the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on the platform of the Pomona train station, authorities said.

Christopher Matthew Peterson is accused of killing Robert Salinas Jr., 37, and Jeremy Alexander Henness, 31, Pomona police said.

Peterson, 40, was not on duty “before or during the incident,” said Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin. He last worked two days before the shooting, she said.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday, a district attorney’s spokesman said.

