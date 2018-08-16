Authorities Recover Pipe Bomb From Brea Home

A bomb squad removed a pipe bomb from a Brea garage Thursday after police found it while investigating a report of a family disturbance, authorities said.

Police ultimately arrested Robin Purdue, 63, of Brea on suspicion of possession of an explosive device and elder abuse, Brea Police Department Lt. Adam Hawley said.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the family dispute in the 800 block of East Candlewood Street, he said.

While looking into the disturbance, officers happened upon the pipe bomb inside the garage of the home, the lieutenant said. They called in an Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad to deal with the device.

Officials notified neighbors about what was happening, but they decided to “shelter in place,” rather than evacuate, Hawley said.

The bomb squad disposed of the pipe bomb about 9 a.m., he said. But detectives remained on scene late into the morning as they continued their investigation.

Hawley said the two alleged elder abuse victims, who are relatives of the suspect, suffered no injuries. Further details regarding the allegation of elder abuse were not available.

