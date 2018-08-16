Authorities Search for Missing L.A. County Fire Captain Last Seen Leaving His Newhall Home

Authorities are searching for a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who was last seen leaving his home in Newhall on Monday.

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, is described as being 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with short brown/blond hair and green eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and plaid shorts when he left his home at 7:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Capt. Adam Clint told KTLA that Habell is also a captain with the agency. He said no one has had any contact with Habell since Monday, when he was heading to the L.A. Fitness in Stevenson Ranch. Clint said Habell works at fire station 73 in Newhall.

“His wife and family are devastated,” Clint said in an email.

His vehicle is described as a black Chrysler Aspen with a California license plate of 6KMB757.

KTLA’s Eric Spillman contributed to this story.