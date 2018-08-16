Fire Crews Put Out Blaze at Apartment Building in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in West Hollywood Thursday night.

The flames were reported around 8:25 p.m. at a building in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, said Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The building is two stories tall, and the second story was burning heavily, Pittman said.

Officials evacuated the complex, which suffered major damage, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

When Sky5 arrived on scene around 8:45 p.m., only one small patch of flames was visible from the exterior, but the structure was smoking heavily.

About 10 minutes later, it appeared as if the blaze had been knocked down. The damage did not look to extend beyond a few units in the upper story.

A group of people had gathered across the street to watch it burn, and ambulances were stationed nearby. However, no injuries were reported, deputies said.

A cause was not immediately apparent, and no further details were available.

