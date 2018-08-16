× Dead Body of Man Found Inside Trailer at Chino Parking Lot

After police received a call about a strong odor and flies just outside a trailer in Chino, officers found a dead body inside the vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The body was found after officers got a call about 12:25 p.m., Tarrin Olden, a police spokesperson said. Police do not currently suspect foul play and the man’s cause of death is not known.

Upon arriving to the parking lot, located just outside an Albertson’s grocery store along Central Avenue, police officers went up to the trailer and managed to pry open the door, Olden said.

Inside the trailer, they found the dead body of a man. His cause of death is unknown as police continue to investigate, Olden said, while foul play is not currently suspected.

However, it’s still early in the investigation, Olden said.

The identity of the man and other details have not yet been released by police.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this article.