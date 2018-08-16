× Disneyland Resort’s Luxury Hotel Plan on Hold Amid Feud With Anaheim Over $267M in Subsidies

Walt Disney Co. has put a hold on plans to build a luxury hotel in the Disneyland Resort’s shopping district, citing a feud with Anaheim officials over tax subsidies that the Burbank media giant was expecting to get from operating the hotel.

The dispute centers on a $267-million tax break that the Anaheim City Council approved in 2016 for a 700-room hotel — the fourth hotel at the Disneyland Resort and the first high-end property built in 20 years.

“You have given us no other choice than to put construction of the hotel on indefinite hold as the resort reevaluates the economic viability of future hotel development in Anaheim,” according to a letter dated Wednesday from David Ontko, chief counsel for Disneyland Resorts, to Anaheim City Atty. Robert Fabela.

Asked to respond to the dispute, Disneyland Resort representatives said the resort’s position is made clear in Ontko’s letter.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.