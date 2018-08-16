Ex-Border Patrol Supervisor Admits to Targeting Lawful Resident by Entering False Information Into Agency Database

A former border official admitted on Thursday that he entered false information into an agency database to have an innocent man detained at the San Ysidro Port of Entry multiple times, authorities announced.

Martin Rene Duran, 49, of Chula Vista, worked as a supervisory agent with U.S. Border Patrol in 2013 when he made bogus alerts about a lawful permanent U.S. resident with no criminal record, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

The victim had accused Duran’s brother-in-law of sexually abusing the victim’s son in Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said within a week, Duran started inputting false alerts into the database used by officers to screen border crossers.

The alerts claimed the victim—only identified as R.C. to protect his child in Mexico—had made threats to law enforcement and that he was “known to carry firearms,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Duran continued to enter the alerts over several months, the agency added.

This resulted in R.C. being detained at the border multiple times. Each time, officers found no weapon or contraband, according to court documents.

In one instance, officers removed R.C. and his wife from their vehicle, handcuffed them and separated them from their kids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The officers placed the couple in a holding cell for nearly two hours before releasing them, the agency said.

Duran said he had R.C. stopped at the Port of Entry so he could ask him about the accusations against his brother-in-law, according to authorities.

Earlier in 2018, a San Diego federal jury convicted Duran on several counts of illegally transporting guns in a separate case.

He was scheduled to return to court on Sept. 17 for sentencing on both cases.

“This agent used his significant power against someone he was sworn to protect,” U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement. “He targeted a law-abiding citizen because of a personal vendetta, and for that he will pay a price.”