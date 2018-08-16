× Ex-LAPD Officer at Center of Controversial Venice Shooting Sentenced for Misdemeanor Domestic Violence in O.C.

A former Los Angeles police officer at the center of the controversial shooting of an unarmed homeless man on the Venice boardwalk was sentenced Thursday to probation and community service for an unrelated misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Clifford Proctor, who in 2017 left the LAPD after the fatal shooting of Brendon Glenn, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to a misdemeanor count of disobeying a domestic violence restraining order in Orange County. Seven other domestic violence charges, including two domestic battery charges, were dropped as part of a plea deal, his public defender Rose Angulo said.

Proctor was also ordered to pay restitution to two victims who were present in the Westminster courtroom Thursday, complete 52 weeks of a treatment program for batterers, and honor a restraining order for three years, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. He cannot own a weapon for 10 years.

Proctor was charged initially with misdemeanor battery in connection with a September 2016 incident in Huntington Beach.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.