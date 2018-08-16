× Flash Flood Watch Issued for Parts of SoCal, Including Recent Burn Areas

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of Southern California, including areas recently charred by wildfires.

The advisory, which goes into effect at noon Thursday for Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, will last through 8 p.m.

Increased monsoonal moisture has created a chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts, and those storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and flash floods, the weather service said.

“Burn areas are particularly susceptible,” said Miguel Miller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Radar forecast shows potential for heavy t-storms over the #SoCal mountains & deserts this afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding esp near recent #wildfire burn scars. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NcxSo0vZMp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 16, 2018