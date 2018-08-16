Mentally Disabled Man Arrested After Suspicious Encounter With 4-Year-Old Girl at Pasadena Chick-fil-A

Police are investigating a suspicious encounter between a severely mentally disabled man and a young girl at the play area of a Pasadena fast-food restaurant on Thursday, officials said.

It unfolded about 11:35 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, 1700 E. Colorado Blvd. while the 4-year-old girl was using a play structure at the business, Pasadena city officials said in a written statement.

“The mother entered the play structure after her daughter was momentarily out of her vision and discovered her daughter undressed,” the statement said. A customer held the man until police arrived.

“Although her clothes were removed, the victim stated there was no physical harm,” the statement said.

Officers learned the 48-year-old man suffered from a severe mental disability and was on an outing with a California Developmental Services Department community day program.

He was booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child, which is a misdemeanor, officials said. He was then taken to a psychiatric facility for evaluation.

The man was not identified in the city statement.