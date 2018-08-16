New Food Network Show ‘Let’s Eat’ With Hosts Brandi Milloy, Jamika Pessoa and Stuart O’Keeffe

Brandi Milloy, Stuart O'Keeffe and Jamika Pessoa joined us live to tell us all about their new food network show “Let’s Eat”. From flavorful dishes to popular restaurant trends to the latest food fads captivating social media, Brandi Milloy, Stuart O'Keeffe, and Jamika Pessoa are breaking it all down in their new daytime series. The trio of food-passionate hosts will be joined by special culinary guests, as well as experts from Food Network Kitchen, as they explore everything that is current in the culinary world, and share tips, tricks, and mouthwatering recipes to make your time in the kitchen a breeze. Let’s Eat airs on Sundays at 11a on the Food Network. For more info, you can go online or you can follow Brandi, Jamika and Stuart on social media.
