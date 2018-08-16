Officials Investigating Why Parolee-at-Large Collapsed Outside Del Taco in Santa Ana Following Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man being pursued on foot by police officers collapsed in the middle of a Santa Ana street on Thursday, and officials said they're unsure why.

The 34-year-old man was wanted on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. Authorities have not released his name.

The man was in a strip mall on Grand Avenue just south of the 22 Freeway, on the border of Santa Ana and Orange, when he was spotted by Orange police officers shortly before 2 p.m. The officers began chasing him on foot through the shopping area.

As the man ran past Buccaneer Pizza, at 2757 N. Grand Ave., a window smashed. Based on the injuries he sustained it appears he may have crashed into it, Bertagna said, but investigators were still working to confirm that.

"Whatever occurred in front of the Buccaneer Pizza, that's what they're going to talk to the officers about because that's not clear, how the glass got broken," the corporal said.

That's when Santa Ana police were called to the scene, because others in the area heard the glass shatter and thought it was gunshots, according to Bertagna.

Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin said it appears the man did smash into the window, but it's unclear whether he did it on his own or whether some sort of struggle with officers was involved.

After that, however, the parolee continued to flee. He ran through a Del Taco parking lot and onto Grand Avenue, where he collapsed, officials said.

Paramedics responded and the man was hospitalized. Authorities have not provided details on the nature and extent of his injuries.

Footage from the scene showed shoes and other clothing had been discarded in the Del Taco parking lot, which was taped off as detectives combed the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and no further details were available.