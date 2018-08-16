San Francisco Brewery Teases Beer Inspired by In-N-Out; Restaurant Responds With Beer Puns, Cease and Desist Letter

A beer meant to marry two of California’s biggest loves — craft brew and In-N-Out burgers — is now the subject of a potential copyright lawsuit over the burger chain’s iconic palm tree and arrow logo.

Potentially even more troubling? The flavor: Neopolitan milkshake stout.

Last month, San Francisco craft brewery Seven Stills promoted on its Instagram page a “barrel aged neopolitan milkshake stout” named “In-N-Stout” that bares the iconic logo of the In-N-Out burger chain.

And in a bold move on the same Instagram post, Seven Stills said the beer was “coming soon” and tagged the burger maker’s account.

