Baldwin Park Woman Accused of Running $160K Immigration Services, Real Estate Scam

A Baldwin Park woman faces 40 felony charges for allegedly scamming victims out of $160,000 by offering bogus immigration and real estate services, authorities said on Friday.

Investigators arrested Eblin Balver, 51, on Thursday, Los Angeles County booking records show. Prosecutors filed 40 felony counts against her and issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

The crimes took place between 2014 and March of of this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“Balver allegedly developed relationships with individuals in order to lure them into business arrangements for legal services,” the statement said.

Prosecutors say she falsely told the victims she worked for the court system and could help the with immigration petitions and visas, as well as with buying homes.

“The defendant is accused of collecting payments from the victims but never providing the promised services. Balver also allegedly threatened some of the victims in order to prevent them from reporting the crimes to the authorities,” the DA’s office said.

Balver is due in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday to answer to 35 counts of grant theft, three counts of burglary, one count of making criminal threats and one count of dissuading a witness, officials said.

She’s being held without bail. Prosecutors said they plan to ask bail to be set at $1 million at next week’s hearing.

If convicted as charged, she faces up to 34 years in state prison.