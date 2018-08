Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live with a preview of Saturday’s BIKERS AND BOMBERS VII at the Lyon Air Museum.

The Santa Ana motorcycle show and judging contest begins at 9am.

For more information, please take a look at their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com