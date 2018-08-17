Car-to-Car Shooting Shuts Down Westbound 91 Freeway in Gardena Area; 1 Person Transported: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The westbound 91 Freeway was shut down during the height of rush hour Friday afternoon as authorities investigated a car-to-car shooting in Cerritos.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Artesia Boulevard exit, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

Aerial video from the scene showed traffic was backed up for miles as the ensuing investigation forced the westbound freeway's closure.

All four lanes were blocked until at least 6 p.m., and at least three lanes would remain closed for an unknown duration, Brandt said.

One person was transported for treatment as a result of the shooting, according to Brandt. There was no information on that person's injuries or condition.

Authorities also did not release details on the suspect, or what led up to the shooting.

One of the vehicles involved was a white Nissan sedan that remained in the rightmost lane on the westbound side, the aerial video showed. What appeared to be items of clothing were sitting in the roadway nearby, and at least two bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side.

It appeared the suspect vehicle had fled the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the location the shooting occurred.