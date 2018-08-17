× Climate Change is Helping Crank up Temperatures During California’s Heat Waves, Scientists Say

California suffered through its hottest July on record, while August has pushed sea-surface temperatures off the San Diego coast to all-time highs.

Are these punishing summer heat waves the consequences of global warming or the result of familiar weather patterns?

The answer, scientists say, is both.

Climate change is amplifying natural variations in the weather. So when California roasts under a stubborn high-pressure system, the thermometer climbs higher than it would in the past.

