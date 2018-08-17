Detectives Seek Help Locating Missing Castaic Middle School Teacher

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a math instructor last seen at the middle school where he teaches in Castaic.

Reuben Charles Sherr, 44, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Castaic Middle School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The teacher, also known as Ben, was recently hired and had spent hours Monday preparing his classroom for the upcoming school year, according to a message sent to parents by Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle.

But he missed staff events on Tuesday and Wednesday, and apparently failed to show up for the first day of school on Thursday.

Sherr is an eight grade math teacher, according to the school’s staff directory.

School officials were working on securing a long-term substitute teacher to replace him.

“It is a worrisome situation, indeed, and I hope that you will join me in wishing the best for Mr. Sherr and that we hear good news about his well-being soon,” Doyle wrote.

Sherr is described as a white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored, striped polo shirt with tan slacks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.