San Diego Psychiatrist Who Admitted Watching Child Porn at Work Will Get His License Back: Report

A former San Diego Kaiser doctor who was caught watching child porn at work will have his license reinstated, according to a report.

The news of the reinstatement became available this week, in documents provided by the California Medical Board, San Diego television station KGTV reported.

Former psychiatrist Mark Zweifach went in front of the board three weeks ago for a hearing on reinstating his license. A video of the hearing recently became available to the public.

For the first time on camera, Zweifach describes the acts that still haunt him.

“Eleven years ago, on three occasions, I briefly viewed child pornography at my workplace,” he said.

The admitted sex addict turned in his white coat more than a decade ago, but the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office didn’t have enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

California Medical Board paperwork revealed that the alarming discovery was made at a Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in El Cajon.

Some of the paperwork reads, “While at work, on his Kaiser-issued computer, [he] viewed inappropriate images, including child pornography,” the station reported.

“I didn’t collect it. I didn’t produce it. I didn’t distribute it, but I viewed it,” he told the board during his recent hearing.