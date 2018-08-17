Ex-SoCal Border Patrol Supervisor Admits Harassing Man Who Accused His Relative of Molesting Child

A former supervisory Border Patrol agent from Chula Vista pleaded guilty this week in federal court to abusing his authority to intimidate and repeatedly detain a man who accused the agent’s brother-in-law of molesting his young son.

Martin Rene Duran, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, officials said. He also was convicted by a federal jury in February on eight weapons charges for buying guns in Arizona with an Arizona driver’s license despite living in Chula Vista.

According to the plea agreement submitted in U.S. District Court, Duran was a supervisory agent at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol station in May 2013 when he created false warnings in a government computer system for a man identified in court documents only as R.C.

The alerts — entered into the principal database used by officers to screen border-crossers — included notations that Duran knew to be false against R.C., a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. with no known criminal background.

