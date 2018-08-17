Holy Fire Suspect Scheduled to Be Arraigned Again After Calling Charges ‘a Lie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 51-year-old man suspected of starting the destructive Holy Fire is set to be arraigned Friday after two previous attempts were postponed.

Forrest Gordon Clark made his first court appearance in Santa Ana last Friday, where he yelled out, "It's a lie" as a judge read the charges against him.

Clark faces a number of felony counts, including aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of a forest, criminal threats, and two felony counts of resisting and deterring an executive officer, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

As the judge described his right to a preliminary hearing, Clark responded, “I do not understand, though I will say, ‘yay’ at this time.”

The defendant was vocal during his court appearance last week, telling the judge when his bail was set at $1 million that he could pay it immediately.

"May I pay for that?" he asked the judge, the courtroom footage showed. "I can handle a million right now, easily."

He exhibited bizarre behavior during his court appearance, pacing in a caged cell while flipping his long hair back with his back turned toward the courtroom.

His arraignment was eventually continued.

Clark was initially scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9, but that was postponed after he refused to leave his jail cell.

The defendant is accused of sparking the Holy Fire, which erupted in Holy Jim Canyon near the Orange and Riverside County divide on Aug. 6, authorities said.

Amid a sizzling heat wave, the fire spread quickly through dry brush and chaparral in the Cleveland National Forest that last burned some 40 years ago, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

As of Friday morning, the blaze has charred nearly 23,000 acres -- roughly 35 square miles -- and is 85 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Clark was arrested a day after the fire began and investigators said there is evidence suggesting he was the one who started it.

His cabin in the Holy Jim area was the only one of 14 standing after the fire burned through the community, the Orange County Register reported the day after he was taken into custody.

Fire officials confirmed 12 single-family residences in Orange County were destroyed, as well as an additional six in Riverside County.

Clark allegedly sent threatening electronic correspondences to the chief of the Holy Jim Volunteer Fire Department in the weeks before the fire ignited, including one message where he predicted the Holy Jim area would burn, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One of those messages, a text, read, “It’s all going to burn like you planned," Mike Milligan told the Times.

Clark -- who lived in the Trabuco Canyon area for over decade -- had been involved in a long-running dispute with a neighbor and other cabin owners in the community, Milligan said in a separate interview with the Register.