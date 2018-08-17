× L.A. County Prosecutors Review Nearly 30 Cases Against USC’s Former Gynecologist Accused of Sexual Misconduct

LAPD detectives have presented the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with nearly 30 cases for possible sex-crime charges against USC’s former campus gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall.

Capt. Billy Hayes, the head of LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said Thursday that the cases were the result of a sweeping criminal investigation of Tyndall, who treated thousands of women at USC’s student health center during a nearly three-decade career.

The Times revealed in May that Tyndall was accused repeatedly of misconduct by patients and staff but continued treating students until 2016.

In the wake of the newspaper’s reporting, hundreds of women came forward, and investigators have traveled across the nation to interview about 220 former patients of Tyndall who have accused the physician of misconduct.

