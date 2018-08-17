LAPD Swears in Its 1st African-American Female Deputy Chief

Regina Scott, a 31-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, became the first African-American woman to attain the rank of deputy chief with the agency and was sworn in on Friday. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 17, 2018.

