Man Accused of Groping Woman in Cerritos Grocery Store

A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman inside a grocery store in Cerritos has been arrested, officials announced on Friday

Daniel Tejeda, 25, allegedly grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was shopping at Sprouts on 11900 South St. around 6 p.m. on Monday.

The victim went to a store manager to report the incident, during which Tejeda started masturbating while watching another customer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The store employee managed to keep the man in the store until deputies responded and took him into custody, authorities said.

Officials booked Tejeda on suspicion of indecent exposure and sexual battery. He was being held on $10,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Tejeda could be a transient, the agency said. His last known address was in Buena Park.

Detectives were seeking any additional witnesses or possible victims of Tejeda. Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Gilbert Ramirez at 562-860-0044. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.