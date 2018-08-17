Man Hospitalized After Being Shot by Deputies in Lennox Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway Friday into a deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated Lennox area of the South Bay Friday morning.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Lennox Boulevard and Firmona Avenue about 1:13 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

An unidentified man was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No details on what prompted the shooting were immediately available.

Jose Melendez, who lives nearby, said he heard a single gunshot when he returned home from work.

After hearing the shot, Melendez said he went outside and saw deputies still pointing their guns at a man who was down on the ground.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).