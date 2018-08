The upcoming first-ever “Art Women Art Week,” hosted at the Melrose Rooftop Theater in West Hollywood, will feature a series of film screenings, an art installation and interactive talks on Aug. 19 through 26. Melissa Gadsden, creative director of the adjoining WeHo restaurant E.P. and L.P., appears on KTLA’s 5 Live on Aug. 17, 2018. More info is at melroserooftoptheatre.com/awaw.