Missing Castaic Middle School Teacher Is Found: LASD

A math instructor last seen at the middle school where he teaches in Castaic was found on Saturday, authorities announced.

Reuben Charles Sherr, 44, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Castaic Middle School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The teacher, also known as Ben, was recently hired and had spent hours Monday preparing his classroom for the upcoming school year, according to a message sent to parents by Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle.

But he missed staff events on Tuesday and Wednesday, and apparently failed to show up for the first day of school on Thursday.

Sherr is an eighth-grade math teacher, according to the school’s staff directory.

School officials had been working on securing a long-term substitute teacher to replace him.

“It is a worrisome situation, indeed, and I hope that you will join me in wishing the best for Mr. Sherr and that we hear good news about his well-being soon,” Doyle wrote.

The Sheriff’s Department announced on Facebook and Twitter that Sherr had been located and took the opportunity to thank the community for helping to find him.

Authorities did not release further details about the case.

KTLA’s Juan Flores contributed to this story.