Person Found Dead in Burning Silver Lake Apartment: LAFD

A person was found dead inside a burning apartment in Silver Lake on Friday night, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the third floor unit in the four-story building on 2850 West Riverside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They extinguished the flames within 15 minutes, the agency said.

Investigators have not determined the victim’s identity and the cause of death, authorities added.

The apartment was in a 173,042-square-foot, 160-unit apartment building, the Fire Department said.

The incident remained under investigation.