Placentia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping, Raping Estranged Girlfriend: Police

A Placentia man was arrested after officers responded to reported domestic violence and found he had kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in an abusive relationship, police said Friday.

Jaime Hernandez, 32, is also accused of raping and falsely imprisoning the victim after authorities were called around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, the Placentia Police Department said in a news release.

Officers originally responded to the area of Santa Fe Street and Bradford Avenue, but found the 21-year-old woman and Hernandez were no longer there, police said. It’s unclear who reported the alleged domestic violence.

Within 15 minutes, officials had tracked the pair to a home in the 200 block of Alta Street. When they got there, they learned the victim had been raped by Hernandez, authorities said.

The woman also told police she had been in a previous dating relationship with Hernandez, during the course of which she said he had physically and sexually abused her repeatedly.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Anaheim for treatment.

Officers subsequently arrested Hernandez on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment and domestic violence.

He was being held in the Orange County Jail, officials said.