Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace joined us live to tell us all about the 28th Annual Angel Awards Gala on Saturday, August 18th. Longtime supporter and star of NBC’s Will & Grace, Debra Messing, will receive the Founder’s Award and entrepreneur and celebrity stylist Chaz Dean will receive the Corporate Leadership Award for his dedication to their meal delivery program. Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 500,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. For more information on Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards or how you can volunteer or donate, go to their website.
Project Angel Food Awards 2018 With Richard Ayoub & Juan Pablo Di Pace
-
The News Director’s Office, Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food
-
Thousands of Guns Melted Down in Rancho Cucamonga Will Help Create 6-Story Angel Statues
-
Trump Addresses Immigration Alongside U.S. Citizens ‘Permanently Separated’ From Loved Ones
-
Man Detained by ICE After Delivering Pizza to Brooklyn Military Base Released
-
Federal Appeals Court Upholds $4.1 Million Settlement to Homeless Couple Shot at by Deputy in Lancaster
-
-
Angel City Games Celebrates Inclusion with Adaptive Sports Competition
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 24th, 2018
-
3 Siblings Killed, Mother Injured When Car Hits Family on Sidewalk in Bloomington
-
Win a ‘Teen Choice Awards’ Gift Bag
-
Angels Reporter Trent Rush Gives Advice to Aspiring Sports Journalists
-
-
Anthony Bourdain, Renowned Chef and TV Host, Dead at 61 in Suicide
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
-
Prepare Girls to Become Tomorrow’s Leaders With Step Up CEO, Jenni Luke