Project Angel Food Awards 2018 With Richard Ayoub & Juan Pablo Di Pace

Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace joined us live to tell us all about the 28th Annual Angel Awards Gala on Saturday, August 18th. Longtime supporter and star of NBC’s Will & Grace, Debra Messing, will receive the Founder’s Award and entrepreneur and celebrity stylist Chaz Dean will receive the Corporate Leadership Award for his dedication to their meal delivery program. Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 500,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. For more information on Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards or how you can volunteer or donate, go to their website.