Rapper Young Thug Arrested in Hollywood on Suspicion of Illegal Gun Possession

Police arrested rapper Young Thug at a Hollywood Dave & Buster's restaurant on suspicion of illegal gun possession Thursday, authorities said.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. The alleged crime is a felony.

The recording artist posted on Twitter that the party was to celebrate his new album. It was also his 27th birthday.

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of "similar firearm charges," Madison said.

Video from the scene shows police officers escorting a man who appears to be the rapper down the escalator of the complex at Hollywood and Highland.

Tourist Josh Ruszas said he witnessed the arrest.

"We wee this white Rolls Royce in the front, and there's this other guy wearing a big, puffy rainbow jacket being surrounded by cops, and they put him in a cop car," he said.

Williams was released from jail Friday morning after posting $35,000 bail, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records. A court date was set for Sept. 14.

It is not the rapper's first brush with the law.

Williams was arrested last year in Georgia on suspicion of drug and gun possession, CNN reported.

KTLA's Steve Granado contributed to this story.

