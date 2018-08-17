× Suspect Crashes Stolen Rolls-Royce Following Pursuit in Hollywood: LAPD

A suspect was in custody after a Rolls-Royce was stolen and crashed while fleeing authorities in Hollywood, officials said.

Two pickup drivers at the scene told KTLA they had been involved in the crash, one of them an on-duty employee for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Franklin Avenue, L.A. Police Officer Tony Im said.

Despite the impact, the Rolls was able to continue, but eventually stopped near the intersection of Franklin and Las Palmas avenues. Footage from the scene showed car had dealership plates.

The LADWP worker, Daniel Leung, said he was making a left from Las Palmas onto Franklin when he saw a green pickup get hit head-on by the luxury sedan about 200 feet up the road.

“For whatever reason, this guy keeps on driving this stolen Rolls-Royce and smashes right into me,” Leung said. “I was at a dead standstill just waiting for traffic to move along, and inexplicably he runs right into me.”

The driver of the green truck, Rodney Hulsey, said he was on the clock for Uber Eats, about to deliver his last meal of the day, when the crash occurred.

“I see this Rolls-Royce coming onto me head-on and about to mess up my whole life,” Hulsey said.

The impact took out Hulsey’s front left tire, he said.

Both men said they were feeling OK and would not be seeking hospital treatment.

Authorities have not released any information about the man detained, or when and where the pursuit began. It was also unclear where the Rolls-Royce was stolen from.

No further details were available.