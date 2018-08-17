Tchaikovsky Spectacular Giveaway

Travel back in time as you listen to Tchaikovsky, one of the great masters of classical music. Enjoy the works of Shakespeare acted out to beautiful music, and enjoy the eye popping finale as the 1812 Overture is played with fireworks lighting the Hollywood skies. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday August 19th for your chance to win a pair of tickets see the Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday August 25th. Tickets are on sale at hollywoodbowl.com. Finish off the summer with an explosive night of music and dazzling lights.

