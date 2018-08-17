The so-called "Trump Unity Bridge," a decorative float run by a Michigan man, will travel through parts of Los Angeles County on Friday in support of the president's policies as it makes its way around the nation. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on August 17, 2018.
‘Trump Unity Bridge,’ Float Supporting the President, to Travel Through L.A. Area Cities
