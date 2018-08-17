Vehicle Belonging to Missing L.A. County Fire Captain Found in Santa Barbara County

The black Chrysler SUV that belongs to a Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who went missing earlier this week was discovered in Santa Barbara County on Friday, officials said.

But there was no sign of 43-year-old Capt. Wayne Stuart Habell, who was last seen leaving his house in Newhall at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Fire Department said.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire Captain Wayne Habell’s vehicle has been found in Santa Barbara County. Active search continues for Captain Habell. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) August 18, 2018

It was believed the father of three was heading to the L.A. Fitness in Stevenson Ranch when he last left home.

“We are all devastated, not just his immediate family, but his brothers and sisters here in Los Angeles County Fire Department,” Inspector Gustavo Medina previously told KTLA. “All we want is for him to get home safe.”

The captain, who works at fire station 73 in Newhall, has been with the department for 13 years.

Officials had previously said they were searching the Santa Clarita Valley area. It’s unclear what evidence led them to Santa Barbara County.

Authorities also did not provide details on when or exactly where the Chrysler Aspen was found.

Habell is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds with short brown-blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with plaid shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500.

34.373361 -118.540040