Woman Allegedly Steals at Least $35K Worth of Merchandise From L.A. County Malls

A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars from various shopping centers in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.

Tiffany Mathis, a 35-year-old Inglewood resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Detectives investigating a petty theft incident on July 9 at the Macy’s store in Glendale Galleria identified Mathis as a suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.

They learned that the woman had been advertising stolen merchandise on her Facebook and Instagram accounts and selling them from her van in L.A., the agency said.

Officers went to the 10000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Wednesday to serve a search warrant and found Mathis placing large duffle bags into her vehicle by her apartment, according to authorities.

Police reported recovering an estimated $35,000 worth of products including clothes, purses, perfume, personal hygiene items and bottles of alcohol. Many of the items were taken beforeTuesday from Glendale Galleria and other malls in L.A. County, officials said.

Store representatives were called to the location and recovered the merchandise, the Police Department added.

The case remained under investigation by Glendale detectives.

Authorities provided no further information.