2 Men Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wounds in Moreno Valley: Sheriff’s Dept.

Posted 11:43 AM, August 18, 2018, by

Two people were found shot in Moreno Valley late Friday night, and investigators were working to determine who opened fire.

Officers received a call around 11:40 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Perris Boulevard and Fir Avenue, according to a tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

No arrest had been made as of 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to another tweet.

Authorities said no further information would be released until a news release was issued.