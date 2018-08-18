2 Men Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wounds in Moreno Valley: Sheriff’s Dept.

Two people were found shot in Moreno Valley late Friday night, and investigators were working to determine who opened fire.
Officers received a call around 11:40 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Perris Boulevard and Fir Avenue, according to a tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
When they arrived, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, officials said.
No arrest had been made as of 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to another tweet.
Authorities said no further information would be released until a news release was issued.
33.942466 -117.229672