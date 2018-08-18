Compton Man Killed in Gardena Shooting; Investigation Underway: Police

A 31-year-old man died after being found shot in Gardena early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Gardena Police Department received a call at 12:45 a.m. about a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of West 130th Street, a news release stated. Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the statement. Police identified him as Jose Daniel Perez Maldonado of Compton.

No further details were released. The Gardena Police Department Detective Bureau was investigating the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Michael Nguyen at 310-217-9617.