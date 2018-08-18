Fitness Competition Held in Honor of Fallen Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A special event is being held at the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro on Saturday in honor of fallen Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Dave Rosa.

The gathering is being billed as a fitness competition that will showcase what it takes to stay in shape in order to handle some of the toughest and most dangerous work that service members and first responders accomplish, according to organizers.

California Warrior Fit is hosting the event, which is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Battleship USS Iowa is located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Proceeds from the tribute event will benefit military, firefighter and other first-responder organizations.

Rosa was shot and killed while responding to a fire at a retirement home in Long Beach on June 25. Thomas Kim, who was charged in the fatal shooting, died of natural causes on Aug. 6.

